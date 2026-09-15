Power outages from Russian attacks reported in Volyn region, alongside eastern and southern regions – Ukrenergo

New power outages have been reported this morning in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, as well as in Volyn region, following Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling, national grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

The Energy Ministry said on Telegram that consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Sumy regions remain without power due to bad weather.

According to Ukrenergo, overall electricity consumption in the power system has fallen, standing 3.2% lower on Tuesday morning than at the same time on Monday. Ukrenergo attributed the change to lower cloud cover, which increases the efficiency of household solar power plants and correspondingly reduces the amount of electricity drawn from the general grid.

The grid operator is urging consumers to shift active electricity use to the hours when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As reported, an employee of Zaporizhiaoblenergo was killed and another injured on Tuesday in an attack on the company's energy infrastructure.

Russia carried out a massive attack on western regions of Ukraine on September 13.