One injured in morning Kyiv attack dies in hospital – mayor

One of the people injured as a result of the morning enemy attack on the capital has died in the hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"One of the injured as a result of the enemy's morning attack on the capital has died in the hospital. The man was hospitalized in critical condition," Klitschko emphasized on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Earlier, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that eight people had been injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv since the beginning of the day.