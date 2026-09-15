Ukraine, Denmark discuss further implementation of Freyja anti-ballistic project – Defense Ministry

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara and Minister of Defense of Denmark Jeppe Bruus discussed the implementation of the FREYJA anti-ballistic project and opportunities for further strengthening Ukraine's capabilities in countering ballistic threats during a telephone conversation.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian defense department on Tuesday, Khmara briefed his Danish colleague on the most critical needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The ministers paid special attention to countering ballistic threats and jet-powered strike drones, as well as specific opportunities for strengthening Ukraine's capabilities in these areas.

In particular, the discussion focused on the development of solutions in the fields of interceptors and electronic warfare. The parties also discussed the implementation of other key joint initiatives.

"The ministers also discussed the implementation of key joint initiatives, in particular the FREYJA anti-ballistic project," the report notes.

Separately, the ministers examined opportunities for deepening mutually beneficial defense cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark, stating that Ukraine is ready to share operational experience and expertise gained in countering modern threats, particularly in the field of unmanned systems, and to contribute to the training of partners.