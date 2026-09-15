Occupiers shell Donetsk region 32 times over day, killing 3, injuring 11 civilians

One resident was killed in each of the cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkivka in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers over the past day, while another 11 residents in various settlements of the Kramatorsk district sustained injuries, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Tuesday morning.

"In Rayhorodok of Mykolaivka community, three private houses were destroyed, and four other houses and a shop were damaged. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and three were injured, with an apartment building, 23 private houses, a retail pavilion, and three cars damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and two were injured, with three private houses damaged; one person was injured in each of Yasna Poliana and Yasnohirka. In Znamenivka of Oleksandrivka community, a person was injured and a truck was damaged; in Myrna Dolyna, nine private houses and an outbuilding were damaged; in Yakovlivka, a private house was damaged; in Zoloti Prudy, an administrative building was damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and three were injured," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

No information has been reported regarding casualties or destruction in other districts.

According to him, the Russian occupiers shelled settlements in the region 32 times in total over the day. Over the same period, 591 people, including 37 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

On Sunday, September 13, the occupiers shelled settlements of the Donetsk region 27 times, resulting in 3 deaths and 13 wounded civilians. On Saturday, September 12, the enemy shelled the region's settlements 32 times, with 3 dead and 11 wounded among civilians. On Friday, September 11, the Russians launched 29 shellings, killing 4 and injuring 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As reported, 636 people including 44 children were evacuated from the frontline on September 13, 544 people including 48 children on September 12, and 968 people including 48 children on September 11.

Filashkin reported on September 7 that 91,000 residents, including 4,368 children, currently remain in the government-controlled part of the Donetsk region.