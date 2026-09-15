Russia strikes two more UKRNAFTA gas stations in Kyiv - Naftogaz chief

Russian aggressors attacked two more UKRNAFTA gas stations in Kyiv, acting NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine board chairman Serhiy Fedorenko reported.

"This morning, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in Kyiv again - two more Ukrnafta gas stations were hit, on the right and left banks," Fedorenko wrote on his Facebook Tuesday.

He explained that the facilities halted operations once the air raid alert began, with staff sheltering and no customers on-site.

"We stop gas station operations during every air raid alert, without exception. This is our safety protocol, and it works precisely to minimize risks for employees and customers," Naftogaz's chief said.

As previously reported, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Russia attacked two gas stations in the capital, in the Darnytsky and Holosiivsky districts.

According to Klitschko, a man was injured and is in serious condition after a drone hit the gas station in Darnytsky district. Strong smoke was reported near the gas station in Holosiivskyi district. Klitschko said at the time that two people were injured in the morning attack.

On September 11, Russian forces attacked two JSC Ukrnafta gas stations in Kyiv at once, in the Obolonsky and Dniprovsky districts.