The 3rd Army Corps has reported the clearance of 75 square kilometers and the liberation of 10 square kilometers as part of counteroffensive operations in the northern part of the Donetsk region.

"The 3rd Corps has cleared Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, the outskirts of Korovy Yar from infiltration, and liberated Serednie! We confirm information about the offensive of the Ukrainian army in the north of Donetsk region. In the mode of information silence, units eliminated enemy infiltration pockets and cleared 75 square kilometers. Another 10 square kilometers have been de-occupied. A crushing blow was dealt to the combat capability of the 20th and 25th Russian armies," the 3rd Army Corps reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

Enemy losses at this stage of the operation amounted to about 1,500 soldiers, over 12,000 drones, and hundreds of armored vehicles, artillery systems, and motor vehicles.

At the same time, unmanned systems units severed the enemy's logistics routes. As a result of the corps' strikes, Russian troops relocated the supply of fuel and lubricants outside Ukraine to the Voronezh region, dismantling a pipeline and moving depots out.

The operation involved the 60th Mechanized Brigade, the 125th Separate Marine Brigade, a tactical battle group of the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, and the 25th Anti-Tank Battalion of the corps, as well as attached units including the 66th Mechanized Brigade, the 85th tactical group of the 8th SSO Regiment, the GUR MOU special unit Artan, and the 10th DOZOR mobile border guard detachment.

"There is a lot of information in open sources right now stating that the ultimate goal of our offensive actions is to reach the banks of the Chorny Zherebets River. But our operation is called Vivaldi. And Vivaldi, as is well known, has four seasons. And this is only the first of them. Therefore, follow our official reports and do not rush with spoilers. Good news will come," the 3rd Army Corps Commander Andriy Biletsky stated.

As previously reported, Biletsky had announced earlier that in the near future, improvements in the situation on certain sectors of the "Donetsk front" would be demonstrated, which would be "indisputable."

"I think that in the near future these improvements – near future being, I think, within a month – we will already demonstrate improvements to the whole world, and they will be indisputable," Biletsky stated at the annual YES meeting in Kyiv on September 12.