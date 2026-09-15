NABU, SAPO expose Ternopil region tax officials extorting bribes from businesses

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed a scheme at the State Tax Service's main directorate in Ternopil region involving the systematic receipt of illegal benefits from local companies, NABU reported.

"According to the investigation, a deputy head of the directorate and the head of one of its territorial units set up a scheme to enrich themselves by manipulating the results of tax audits," NABU said on its Telegram channel Tuesday.

According to the bureau, the officials would identify supposed multimillion-hryvnia violations and offer to substantially reduce the penalty amounts in official documents.

"During spring and summer 2026, the perpetrators received a total of EUR 75,000 in illegal benefits from a representative of two companies," the statement said.

In June, according to NABU, tax officials demanded an 11.5% kickback from another company in exchange for unimpeded budget reimbursement of more than UAH 14.6 million in VAT.

"The crime was uncovered while the bribe was being handed over through an intermediary," the bureau said.