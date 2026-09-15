Injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv reaches 8 since start of day – SES

Eight people have been injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv since the beginning of the day, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Kyiv: 8 people injured due to Russian strikes since the beginning of the day," the report states.

According to the SES, a hit was recorded on a non-residential building in Solomiansky district without subsequent ignition, injuring six people.

In Darnytsky district, a strike occurred on the territory of a gas station, injuring one person and causing a minor fire that was extinguished using fire extinguishers.

"Holosiivsky district: a hit occurred on the territory of a gas station, injuring 1 person. The fire was extinguished. Obolonsky district: a non-residential building was on fire. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze," the SES informed.