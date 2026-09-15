Russia attacks Zaporizhia region, killing 2, injuring 1

By Tuesday morning, Russian troops had launched more than 1,000 strikes on 51 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, resulting in two deaths and one injury, Head of the Regional Miltary Administration Ivan Fedorov has reported.

"In total, over the past day, the occupiers launched 1,095 strikes on 51 settlements in the Zaporizhia region. Two people were killed, and another one was injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district," he wrote on Telegram.

JSC Zaporizhiaoblenergo reported that among the dead is their employee, and another staff member sustained injuries.

"On the morning of September 15, six enemy UAVs attacked power grids in the city of Zaporizhia. As a result of the strike by the occupying forces of Russia while performing work on equipment, one of our employees was killed, and another female employee sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized," Head of JSC Zaporizhiaoblenergo Andriy Stasevsky reported.

Fedorov noted that Russian troops carried out 22 airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Liubymivka, Serhiivka, Yasna Poliana, Zalivne, Myrivka, Novorozivka, Orikhiv, Vasynivka, Omelnyk, Soniachne, Novosoloshyne, and Mykilske.

According to him, 825 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Novoyakovlivka, Veselianka, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Zapasne, Serhiivka, Viktorivka, Znachkove, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Plavni, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Novoselivka, Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Luhivske, and Rivne.

In addition, six multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) shellings were recorded on Pavlivka, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, and Novopavlivka, while 242 artillery strikes hit Malokaterynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Richne, Zaporozhets, Veselianka, Zapasne, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Plavni, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Staroukrainka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Shcherbaky, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Luhivske, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, and Kosivtseve.

Furthermore, 74 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure facilities, housing, cars, and outbuildings.