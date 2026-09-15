Shelling of Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 17 in past day – official

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched strikes on Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the region, leaving one person dead and 17 others injured, Head of the Regional Miltary Administration Oleh Synehubov has reported.

"A 26-year-old man was killed in Izium, 12 people suffered blast injuries, including a 1-year-old baby girl, 14- and 17-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old girl, while an 81-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; a 62-year-old man was wounded on the highway between the settlement of Zolochiv and the city of Derhachi; a 63-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Oskil; a 68-year-old man was wounded in the village of Pidlyman in the Borova community; a 45-year-old man was wounded between the villages of Shypuvate and Andriivka in the Velykyi Burluk community," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.