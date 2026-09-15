Massive Russian attack damages civilian, transport, port infrastructure in Odesa region – official

As a result of a massive nighttime Russian attack on the Odesa region, civilian, transport, and port infrastructure, as well as residential buildings, have been damaged, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has reported.

"At night, the enemy massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. Residential buildings, logistics facilities, port, and transport infrastructure came under attack," Kiper wrote in his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

According to him, the roofs, facades, and glazing of private houses, as well as dozens of garages and cars, were damaged.

"Rescuers and relevant services are working at the scenes. The elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack is ongoing," Kiper noted.

In addition, the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported that a warehouse building was also damaged due to the enemy attack.

"As a result of the Russian strike, a warehouse building caught fire. The roofs, facades, and glazing of three private residential houses, 10 garages, and two passenger cars were also damaged without subsequent ignition," the agency emphasized.