Zelenskyy: US proposal exists for mutual cessation of strikes on critical infrastructure

Ukraine is ready to take de-escalation steps if the United States ensures Russia's genuine, truthful, and long-term readiness to end the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"If American partners manage to ensure Russia's real readiness to end this war of destruction against life and to do so truthfully and long-term, Ukraine will take its de-escalation steps," he said in his evening video address on Monday.

The President reported that a proposal had been received from the U.S. regarding a bilateral cessation of infrastructure strikes. "There is now also a strong proposal from the United States regarding a mutual cessation of strikes on critical infrastructure. And if this can become the first de-escalation step—a step to halt Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure and ours in response—then Ukraine is ready to support de-escalation," the Head of State said.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is currently not demonstrating a true desire to end the war, while at the same time feeling the strain caused by Ukrainian strikes on Russia's war economy.

"Peace is needed. Energy, food corridors, critical infrastructure—all of this must be included in the discussion on halting strikes," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that he expects concrete proposals from partners regarding such a decision, which should not be temporary but rather remain in effect "for all time."