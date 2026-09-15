Zelenskyy urges partners not to ease Russia sanctions, adopt Graham bill on new restrictions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international partners not to lift sanctions against Russia and to introduce new, stronger restrictions, particularly targeting Russian ballistic missile production and the financial sector, as well as to adopt the sanctions bill introduced by late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

"And new sanctions are needed. And, to be honest, stronger ones. Ones that Russia cannot adapt to," he said in a video address on Monday.

Zelenskyy emphasized that sanctions against Russia matter and that now is "definitely not the time" to lift them or help Russian oligarchs evade restrictions.

He noted that Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov, Mikhail Fridman, and other representatives of Russian business have still not taken steps against the war.

According to the President, sanctions are specifically needed against all Russian ballistic weapons manufacturing and restrictions on the Russian financial sector.

"Lindsey Graham's sanctions bill is still a bill. Unfortunately, not a law. It is important that it becomes law," Zelenskyy stated.

He also urged Europe not to forget about the war and not to make concessions to Russia.

"I thank everyone who supports this approach. Who knows that strength, strength works," the President added.