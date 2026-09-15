Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for de-escalation steps if US ensures Russia's genuine readiness to end war

Ukraine is ready to take de-escalation steps if the United States ensures Russia's genuine, truthful, and long-term readiness to end the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"If American partners manage to ensure Russia's real readiness to end this war of destruction against life and to do so truthfully and long-term, Ukraine will take its de-escalation steps," he said in his evening video address on Monday.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is currently not demonstrating a true desire to end the war, while at the same time feeling the strain caused by Ukrainian strikes on Russia's war economy.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to support a mutual cessation of strikes on critical infrastructure if it becomes the first step toward de-escalation.

"Peace is needed. Energy, food corridors, critical infrastructure—all of this must be included in the discussion on halting strikes," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that he expects concrete proposals from partners regarding such a decision, which should not be temporary but rather remain in effect "for all time."