Government terminates Karnaukh's powers as acting STS head – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the powers of Lesia Karnaukh as Acting Head of the State Tax Service (STS), Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has announced.

"The Government has terminated the powers of Lesia Karnaukh as Acting Head of the State Tax Service," the Prime Minister stated in his Telegram channel.

Koretsky also noted that he had instructed the Minister of Finance to submit candidates for the post of STS Head or a person to perform those duties at the next government meeting.