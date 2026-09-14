TIC to contact NACP on possible conflict of interest involving Fedorov, his work at Eastern Europe foundation

The Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on investigating possible violations of defense and anti-corruption laws during martial law will contact the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to clarify the issue of a possible conflict of interest involving former Defense Minister and former Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and his activities at the Eastern Europe foundation, Commission Chairman Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) said.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, President of the Eastern Europe foundation Viktor Liakh said at a TIC meeting on Monday that Fedorov, while serving as Minister of Digital Transformation (until January 13, 2026), collaborated with the foundation, and after the resignation of the government – in which he served as Minister of Defense – he was hired on July 17 as an advisor to the foundation's president on strategic issues.

According to Honcharenko, the law on corruption prevention prohibits an official from working for one year with organizations with which he or she interacted while in office.

Liakh also confirmed that the position of advisor was created specifically for Fedorov and that no open competition for the position was announced. "Fedorov performs a representative function – he represents the foundation in interactions with official partners, including those abroad. He is involved in the process of building new partnerships and financing the country's digital development through the foundation," the foundation's president said.

In addition, he explained that Fedorov had been registered as subject to military service by the Eastern Europe foundation since July 18. Liakh said that from August 27 to September 4, Fedorov, as a representative of the foundation, was on a business trip to the United States at the invitation of Palantir.

At the same time, Liakh refused to answer the TIC chair's questions regarding Fedorov's trip to Italy or to comment on his appointment as an advisor to the Italian Minister of Defense, explaining that these were Fedorov's "private initiatives."

Despite the invitation, Fedorov did not appear at the TIC meeting.