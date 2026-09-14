Koretsky: Public finances nearing critical point, Ukraine risks losing part of intl funding

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky once again called on all members of parliament to pass, as quickly as possible, the bills on which the receipt of international financial aid depends.

"The situation with public finances is nearing a critical point… Following several preliminary meetings with parliamentarians, the government will officially send all members of parliament and relevant committees a schedule with clear deadlines for each required vote. If these deadlines are not met, Ukraine risks losing a significant portion of the $29.5 billion in planned international funding," Koretsky said on Telegram on Monday evening.

He said this is a critically needed resource for balancing the state budget, funding social expenditures, and, most importantly, meeting the needs of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, the head of government stressed that there is also a portion for which the Cabinet of Ministers is responsible, and he guarantees full fulfillment of his part of the obligations – 42 decisions. "We previously announced our intention to complete this work by November 1. However, given the complexity of the situation, we are accelerating our efforts and plan to complete everything by October 15," Koretsky said.

He said that during a meeting on Monday with ambassadors from the G7 countries and European Union member states – along with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, ministers, members of parliament, and committee chairs – the parties discussed the need for coordinated efforts to secure international financial support.

"Government officials are ready to work with lawmakers on every bill, every phrase, and every provision to ensure the necessary support and the swiftest possible decision-making. I thank the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada for this discussion and for understanding the situation, and I thank the diplomats for their engagement and willingness to help. For its part, the government will implement all necessary decisions. We expect the same responsible approach from lawmakers of all factions and groups," Koretsky said.