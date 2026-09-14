Defense ministry assures payment of all obligations to manufacturers under ePoints program

Certain technical delays in paying funds to Ukrainian manufacturers under the ePoints program (a digital bonus system for military units where points are awarded for verified combat results and can be exchanged via Brave1 Market for drones, electronic warfare equipment, and other gear) are related to plans to refinance the program using European Union credit funds, which requires additional procedures, as well as planned changes to the point system, while all due payments for delivered equipment will be made, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states.

"The ePoints program remains a valid mechanism for supplying combat units with necessary equipment, and funds for financing the program are provided until the end of the year. Therefore, all due payments for delivered equipment will be made," the Ministry of Defense reported in a Telegram channel on Monday.

The agency emphasized that it is working with the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence to implement the program.

According to the ministry, since the integration of the program with Brave1 Market, the military has ordered more than 750,000 units of equipment worth over UAH 51.9 billion, while the volume of delivered equipment amounts to nearly UAH 40 billion.

It is noted that more than 400 units have used the respective program, and the average delivery time for goods from the warehouse is 7–10 days.

Ukrainian Armaments Council Executive Director Ihor Fedirko reported on September 11 that Ukrainian defense companies are recording delays in receiving payment for delivered products within the framework of the ePoints program, with arrears to individual enterprises amounting to UAH 24–100 million. He also attributed the situation to the new necessity of approving the allocation of these funds in the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence.

According to Fedirko, the arrears primarily affect smaller manufacturers, while these funds are essential for them to pay wages, procure components, and continue equipment production, and the debt problem facing enterprises applies to all supplies within the respective program.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence told Interfax-Ukraine that the delay in payments is definitely not related to the actions of the committee, which warned in advance about the new procedure for allocating Defense Ministry funds.