Ukrainian, Costa Rican FMs discuss global food security

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a phone conversation with Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Tovar Rivera, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry press service.

"I informed my colleague about Russia's ongoing missile and drone attacks against Ukraine. Russia is intensifying its strikes on our cities and critical infrastructure, so the need to strengthen and completely close Ukraine's airspace is becoming increasingly urgent. We also discussed the situation in the Black Sea. Russia is attacking ports, civilian vessels, and maritime routes in an effort to obstruct freedom of navigation. "By threatening the Ukrainian maritime corridor, Moscow is creating serious risks to global food security that extend far beyond our region," Sybiha said, following the conversation.

The parties also exchanged views on broader global security and regional developments.

"I am grateful to Costa Rica for remaining a strong voice in support of Ukraine in Latin America, particularly in international forums, as well as for joining the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine," Sybiha said.

The ministers also agreed to develop mutually beneficial cooperation between Ukraine and Costa Rica and discussed future contacts during the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in New York.