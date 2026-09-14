Rada to start plenary session on Tuesday to consider Prosecutor General's resignation – Herashchenko

Members of Parliament will begin Tuesday's plenary session with a vote on the resignation of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General, co-chair of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction Iryna Herashchenko said.

"Tuesday's plenary session will begin with the Prosecutor General's resignation," Herashchenko saod on Telegram following a coordination meeting of faction and group leaders on Monday.

According to the parliament's website, draft resolution No. 16064 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, seeking approval for the President of Ukraine to dismiss Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

As previously reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted his resignation on September 7 amid a NABU investigation as part of operation "Carthage," in which he and his first deputy, Maria Vdovychenko, are named in the materials of covert investigative (search) operations. No charges have been brought against Kravchenko; the decision on his resignation is to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada. The official himself categorically denies any involvement in the laundering of funds from illegal call centers or the existence of undeclared assets, claiming that the Anti-Corruption Bureau's accusations are baseless.