National Guard says it destroys Russian Tor-M1 air defense system worth $25 mln

Operators from the Black Sky unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the Spartan brigade destroyed a Russian Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system valued at approximately $25 million, which the enemy had deployed deep in the rear near the occupied town of Vuhledar, commander of the Ukrainian National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko said.

"Operators of the Black Sky unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the Spartan brigade detected and destroyed a Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system that the enemy had deployed deep in the rear, near the occupied town of Vuhledar," Pivnenko said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the destroyed system is valued at approximately $25 million.

Tor-M1 is a mobile air defense system designed to protect troops and critical infrastructure from aircraft, missiles, and drones.

Pivnenko said the Russian military has been using such anti-aircraft missile systems in the war against Ukraine since 2014.