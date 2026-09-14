Sybiha: Russia recruiting agents in Germany for surveillance, sabotage; Europe must step up its countermeasures

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on European governments to step up efforts to counter Russian influence and strengthen cooperation in the field of counterintelligence following an investigation by German RTL journalist Angelique Geray, which revealed the recruitment of agents in Germany to carry out surveillance and sabotage missions.

"I am impressed by the courage of the German investigative journalist from RTL, Angelique Geray, who worked undercover to expose Russia's secret recruitment network in Germany," Sybiha said on X social media platform.

According to him, the investigation found that agents were recruited via Telegram in exchange for money to carry out surveillance and sabotage missions. The undercover journalist was also threatened.

Sybiha said the RTL investigation is not an isolated case but points to a broader pattern of Russian sabotage operations in Europe.

"Putin invests heavily in destabilising Germany and other European nations, especially ahead of elections," the foreign minister said.

He also said Russia's goal is to interfere in the internal affairs of European countries, manipulate public opinion, and exploit the most sensitive and controversial issues.

Sybiha called on European governments to take this threat seriously, expose Russian influence, and take urgent measures – including addressing Russia's diplomatic and cultural presence, imposing sanctions against accomplices, banning Russian propaganda, and strengthening cooperation in the field of counterintelligence.

"As one of the most experienced nations in countering Russian influence, Ukraine is ready to share its valuable experience upon our partners' request," Sybiha said.