Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to refrain from hitting Russia critical infrastructure if partners ensure cessation of Russia strikes on Ukraine

Ukraine has offered partner countries to ensure an agreement with Russia that will halt the destruction of critical infrastructure, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"If partners are ready to ensure Russia's real willingness not to hit our electricity, our other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and food transit, then we are, of course, ready to ensure the corresponding absence of our strikes. For this to be reliable, long-term, and have a real effect on people's lives, rather than collapsing after Russians hold their 'elections' and receive a temporary easing of tension regarding gasoline and diesel precisely for that period," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Monday.

He stressed that "Ukraine is not sure that Russia has the desire to comply with any agreement."

"Food, energy, and other elements of basic life guarantees must be protected, and Russian strikes are primarily directed against this. Every day, targets include Ukrainian energy facilities, port infrastructure, logistics, and even food and pharmaceutical warehouses," the president indicated.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian state noted that "the war must be ended, and a de-escalation step regarding critical infrastructure can be the first step toward peace."

"We expect specifics from partners," Zelenskyy summarized.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual agreement between Ukraine and Russia to refrain from strikes on energy sector facilities, and also linked the rise in global diesel fuel prices primarily to the war between the two countries. "Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!" he wrote on his social network Truth Social.

He also stated that the rise in global diesel fuel prices is driven primarily by the war between Russia and Ukraine, rather than Iran.