Kravchenko signs his own business trip to France; we don't track that – NABU director

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who resigned on September 7 amid a NABU investigation as part of operation "Carthage," had personally approved his own business trip abroad and that the bureau had not monitored it.

"As for the business trip, he signed it himself – we don't track such things," Kryvonos said during a joint briefing with Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko in Kyiv on Monday.

Responding to a question about measures taken by anti-corruption agencies through Interpol's international instruments in the event that Kravchenko is named as a suspect, the NABU director replied without specifically referring to Kravchenko: "We always act within the law, within the framework of criminal procedure, and take measures against all individuals who may not be on Ukrainian territory but have the status of a suspect in our criminal proceedings… regarding extradition."

As previously reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko resigned on September 7 amid a NABU investigation as part of operation "Carthage," in which he and his first deputy, Maria Vdovychenko, are mentioned in the records of covert investigative (search) activities. No charges have been brought against Kravchenko, and the decision on his resignation must be considered by the Verkhovna Rada. The official himself categorically denies any involvement in the laundering of funds from illegal call centers or the existence of undeclared assets, claiming that the Anti-Corruption Bureau's accusations are baseless.