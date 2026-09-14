SAPO: July 2025 attack on anti-corruption agencies, current pressure campaign planned, carried out by more than prosecutor general alone

The attack on anti-corruption agencies more than a year ago, aimed at stripping them of their powers, as well as the current information campaign, were planned and carried out not only by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko.

"We have, in principle, long been aware that both the events of July 2025 and this information attack against anti-corruption agencies were planned and carried out not only by the Prosecutor General alone. A close friend, a lawyer – who is often referred to in the media as a "hacker-lawyer" and who effectively acts as the architect of unconventional attacks on the anti-corruption system – was also involved," the SAPO head said during a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"At first glance, this all appears to be an attempt to obstruct the activities of NABU and the SAPO by gaining access to sensitive information about planned investigative actions," NABU Director Kryvonos said.

"Regarding the involvement of Security Service personnel… there were relevant inquiries concerning our employees, and according to our information, this was carried out by specific departments – the Main Directorate for Counterintelligence," Kryvonos said.

He said the opposition to Operation "Carthage" has been and remains fierce: the registry of court decisions is being monitored, and visual surveillance is underway.

The NABU director refrained from providing details of the investigation. However, he noted: "The information circulating in the media – that the operation's next name is "Emperor" – is completely untrue; it's all manipulation."

"We do not announce investigative actions regarding any of the individuals involved," Kryvonos said in the context of further investigative actions regarding Kravchenko.