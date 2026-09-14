URCS pays over UAH 110 mln to residents of frontline communities over two-month period

Over the past two months, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has disbursed more than UAH 110 million to residents of frontline regions.

"In July and August, the Ukrainian Red Cross distributed more than UAH 110 million in financial aid to residents of frontline regions… 9,759 people received financial aid," the society said on Facebook on Monday.

Financial assistance is being distributed on a priority basis in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

Financial assistance is provided to people who have been affected by shelling, were forced to evacuate, or belong to vulnerable population groups living in frontline communities and are unable to meet their basic needs. The funds received help people independently identify their most urgent needs – such as buying food and medicine, paying for housing and utilities, relocating to a new place, restoring their daily lives, and covering other necessary daily expenses.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is implementing the program with support from the U.S. government, the Norwegian Red Cross, the Danish Red Cross, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.