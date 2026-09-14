EU ambassadors extend sanctions over violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity by 7 days to allow time for final decision

Ambassadors – the permanent representatives of European Union member states – recognizing the need for additional time to coordinate their positions on extending the sanctions imposed for violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity, agreed to extend the restrictive measures for another seven days.

A spokesperson for Ireland, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, told reporters this on Monday in Brussels.

He said the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) had met again that afternoon to discuss extending the sanctions regime imposed in response to violations of Ukraine's territorial integrity. According to the spokesperson, Coreper agreed to extend the sanctions regime by seven days, until midnight on Tuesday, September 22, in order to give member states additional time to review the proposals thoroughly. He added that the legal procedures required to bring the decision into force were being finalised.

The spokesperson said consultations would continue and that further discussions would take place in Coreper at a later stage. He stressed that extending the sanctions lists was critically important for further weakening Russia's war machine and maintaining pressure on individuals and organisations that supported it, facilitated its activities or benefited from it. He added that the issue remained a priority for the presidency.