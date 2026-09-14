Trump announces Ukraine-Russia agreement not to hit energy facilities

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a mutual agreement between Ukraine and Russia to refrain from striking energy sector facilities, and attributed the rise in global diesel prices primarily to the war between the two countries.

"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!" Trump said on the Truth Social platform on Monday.

He also said the rise in global diesel prices is primarily due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, not Iran.

"The World's Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," the U.S. president said.