The spread of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine may be a Russian sabotage operation, according to Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos.

"I believe that this whole call center situation could be part of a Russian sabotage operation. Because what's happening? These call centers employ tens of thousands of young people who are essentially engaged in fraudulent activities. And they're working against our European partners, not against Russians. So what do you call that? A clear-cut Russian sabotage operation. Tens of thousands of people, and the law enforcement system – part of which, as we've already seen, is corrupt – is involved in covering up this activity," Kryvonos said during a briefing on Monday.