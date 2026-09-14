NABU director: We aren't engaged in any political games

Director of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos views reports of the announcement of suspicions as an attack aimed at politicizing anti-corruption agencies.

"In recent months, we have been witnessing a blatant and desperate attempt to drag us into the political agenda. This is being spread, once again, through the same anonymous Telegram channels, which are spreading individual phrases taken out of context from foreign media publications, as well as comments by representatives of our Ukrainian establishment or authorities suggesting that we have become involved in the political process and are somehow playing political games. We are not playing any political games, and we view this attack, of course, as an attempt to politicize the situation," Kryvonos said during a joint briefing with SAPO Director Oleksandr Klymenko on Monday.