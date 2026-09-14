Kravchenko arranges business trip to Paris, but PACE doesn't confirm his participation in session – media

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has left for a five-day business trip to France, stating that he would participate in a hearing of the Parliamentary Network of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), however, PACE reported that neither he nor his representatives would be participating in the relevant session, according to a report by Suspilne on Monday, citing its own sources.

According to the publication's sources, Kravchenko arranged a five-day business trip to France starting September 13 and planned to travel to Paris by car. The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) confirmed his trip, noting that the purpose of the trip was "to participate in a hearing of the PACE Parliamentary Network."

At the same time, the PACE press service said Kravchenko and his representatives would not be participating in the meeting: "The PACE press service informed Suspilne that neither Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko nor his representatives will participate in the meeting of the Parliamentary Network on the Situation of Children in Ukraine."

As previously reported, on September 7, Kravchenko resigned amid a NABU investigation as part of Operation "Carthage," in which he and his first deputy, Maria Vdovichenko, are named in the records of covert investigative (surveillance) activities. No charges have been brought against Kravchenko, and the decision on his resignation is to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada. The official himself categorically denies any involvement in the laundering of funds from illegal call centers or the existence of undeclared assets, claiming that the Anti-Corruption Bureau's accusations are baseless.

According to Mykhailo Tkach, a journalist for Ukrainska Pravda, Kravchenko has already left Ukraine, a fact later confirmed by Kravchenko himself, who cited a business trip as the reason for his departure. Tkach added that Kravchenko's wife left the country on September 12 via Moldova.

On September 14, Ruslan Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion addressed to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

Zelenskyy submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada seeking approval to dismiss Ruslan Kravchenko from his post.