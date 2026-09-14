NABU director: Anti-corruption agencies operating as usual; no allegations been made

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos and Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko state that no formal charges have been filed, and that the anti-corruption agencies are operating as usual.

"Currently, the staff of NABU and SAPO are working as usual. NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors are in their respective cities, continuing to carry out their duties, uncovering crimes, and conducting pretrial investigations, and conducting operational-investigative cases," Kryvonos stated during a joint briefing with Klymenko on Monday.

He added that he had not received the notice of suspicion previously reported.

"I personally have not seen a written document notifying me of any suspicion; no one has handed it to me directly, and no one has brought it to NABU or the SAPO," Kryvonos said.

For his part, Klymenko also denied reports that he had received any notification of suspicion.

"Regarding what has been reported – specifically, the notification of suspicion against a close associate of the SAPO head – no members of my family have received any such notification. If this close relative can be identified, then let them say who it is, what charges they received, and for what. Therefore, it's difficult to comment – I don't know. If I receive any text or information, I'll comment further," he said.