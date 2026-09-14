EVA sorting center destroyed in Odesa by Russian attack

A sorting center of the EVA store chain in Odesa was destroyed by a Russian attack on September 13, with no employees injured, the company's press service reported.

"On September 13, 2026, at around 9:00 a.m., as a result of a Russian missile attack, the sorting center of the EVA store chain in Odesa, which supplied goods to stores in the southern region—Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions—was destroyed," the statement reads.

The company noted that an assessment of the scale of the damage is currently underway. The company emphasized that it is making efforts to minimize the impact of the situation on the operation of stores in the region.

As reported, in August, as a result of a hostile attack, EVA lost a distribution center in Brovary. According to EVA network co-owner Ruslan Shostak, losses due to real estate damage from the attack amounted to about UAH 1 billion.

Rush LLC, which manages the EVA network, was founded in 2002. At the beginning of 2026, the network numbered 1,167 operating stores. According to the results of 2025, Rush LLC increased its net revenue by 18% compared to the previous year, to UAH 31.8 billion. For 2026, the company announced investments of UAH 1.33 billion.

According to the YouControl analytical system, the owner of the company is specified as the Cypriot Incetera Holdings Limited (100%), and the ultimate beneficiaries are Ruslan Shostak (via the Cypriot Mitali Holdings Ltd) and Valeriy Kiptyk (via the Cypriot Kingsbarns Holdings Limited).