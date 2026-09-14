Zelenskyy suspends Kravchenko from post of Prosecutor General - decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suspended Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The relevant decree No. 905/2026 was published on the head of state’s website on Monday.

Earlier, Kravchenko submitted his resignation from the post of Prosecutor General amid a NABU investigation within the framework of Operation Carthage, where he and prosecutor Vdovychenko feature in materials from covert investigative actions. No suspicion notice has been issued to Kravchenko, and the Verkhovna Rada must consider his resignation. The official categorically denies involvement in legalizing funds from illegal call centers and the presence of undeclared assets, declaring the anti-corruption bureau’s accusations baseless.

On September 14, Ruslan Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion against National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos.

Zelenskyy submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to grant consent for the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from his post.

Servant of the People faction head Davyd Arakhamia reported that the vote on the resignation of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko will take place at the Verkhovna Rada’s plenary session on September 15.