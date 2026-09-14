Zelenskyy discusses accelerating jet drone interceptor production with Khmara, Drapaty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapaty, during which he heard reports on countering Russian Shahed drones and on work with manufacturers on a new generation of drone interceptors to defend against jet-powered drones.

"There are developments underway, testing is ongoing. We are speeding up all processes. Ukraine needs a working defense tool in sufficient quantities and with the necessary effectiveness. We discussed with Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapaty the steps that could speed up results," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He added that "the financial basis for this work has been secured."

The president also heard reports on the situation at the front.

He thanked soldiers carrying out missions in Donetsk region, including the 3rd Army Corps, the 66th and 125th Mechanized Brigades, and the 46th Separate Air Assault Brigade.