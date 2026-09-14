Number injured in Pryluky rises to 13 after Russian drone hits agribusiness warehouse – SES

The number of people injured in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, after a drone struck an agricultural enterprise's warehouse building has risen to 13, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) said.

"Russian forces struck the city of Pryluky with drones this afternoon. The enemy attack caused a fire at a warehouse building. According to preliminary information, three people were killed and 13 more were injured," the SES said on its website.

The toll had previously stood at three killed and seven injured, according to police.