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Nearly half of Russian strikes on Kharkiv last week were FPV drones, gas stations systematically targeted – mayor

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Nearly half of Russian strikes on Kharkiv last week were FPV drones, gas stations systematically targeted – mayor
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Marianna Zhogan

Russian forces carried out 21 strikes on Kharkiv over the past week, from Sept 7 to 13, with nearly half of the attacks involving FPV drones, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"One man was killed... Ten more people were injured, including three children... Nearly half of the attacks involved FPV drones. The enemy struck with fiber-optic drones, launched Molniya drones, jet-powered Italmas drones and Shaheds. Their targets are entirely civilian — apartment buildings, courtyards, residents' cars, electrical substations, and the grounds of a hospital and a lyceum," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces have been systematically targeting gas stations, he added.

"In just one day, Sept 8, three gas stations in different districts of the city came under attack. The Russians are deliberately trying to turn the most ordinary daily routines of Kharkiv residents — the drive home, the commute to work, a stop for gas or at a cafe — into zones of risk," Terekhov wrote.

#strikes #kharkiv
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