Ukraine ready to share defense experience with Lithuania – Stefanchuk

Ukraine is ready to share its defense and security experience with Lithuania, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"I met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius at the Verkhovna Rada. I thanked Lithuania for all its support for Ukraine — military, political, energy — and for its decision to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually to support us. I stressed that Ukraine is also ready to share the experience it has gained, primarily in defense and security," Stefanchuk said on Facebook Monday.

The prime minister assured him that Lithuania will continue supporting Ukraine on all key issues, according to Stefanchuk.

"Lithuania sees Ukraine as part of Europe and is interested in deepening our cooperation in defense and security. We also discussed support for Ukraine's energy sector and the need to hold Russia accountable for its crimes and genocidal actions," Stefanchuk said.