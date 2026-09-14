Russian military drone found off Poland's Baltic coast – defense minister

Military personnel discovered and recovered a drone from the Baltic Sea near a beach in the village of Rusinowo, close to Jaroslawiec, which a preliminary inspection indicates is a Russian-made military drone, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"Military personnel discovered and recovered a DRONE from the Baltic Sea near a beach in the village of Rusinowo, close to Jaroslawiec. A preliminary inspection indicates it is a Russian-made military drone," Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X Monday.

Relevant services are carrying out the necessary safety measures at the scene following the drone's discovery, he said, adding that the recovered equipment's security is also being ensured.