Drafted personally by prosecutor general, entered into pretrial register - Kravchenko on Kryvonos suspicion

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stressed the legality of the procedure used to notify National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos of suspicion.

"On the legality of how the suspicion notice was issued: the suspicion notice for the NABU director was drafted and personally signed by the prosecutor general in accordance with the requirements of Article 481 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," he said on Telegram Monday.

Kravchenko added: "The information required by law has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, and the document itself was sent through the official method defined by Article 278 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The postal delivery records the date, content, route and fact of delivery, leaving no room for manipulation."