AFU military engineers to soon receive Ukrainian-made UAT-SPIDER armored excavator

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the supply of the Ukrainian-made UAT-SPIDER armored excavator to the Armed Forces, the ministry's press service has reported.

"The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the supply of the Ukrainian armored excavator UAT-SPIDER to the AFU. The machine was developed specifically for the needs of military engineering units," the Ministry of Defense stated in a Telegram post on Monday.

It is reported that the UAT-SPIDER equips positions, builds and repairs roads, and digs trenches and foundation pits. Thanks to its high maneuverability, it can operate in confined spaces and hard-to-reach areas. The machine weighs over 10 tons, lifts over 3 tons, and reaches speeds of up to 40 km/h.

The cab and critical components of the excavator feature STANAG 4569 Level 1 anti-bullet and anti-mine protection.

Ministry of Defense codification is an official process that transforms a new Ukrainian development into an approved supply item, allowing it to be officially purchased with state funds and transferred to the troops.