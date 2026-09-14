Zelenskyy plans to discuss maritime, energy truce with Trump on Sept 21-23

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss the issue of a maritime and energy truce with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York, provided the meeting takes place.

"We are open to a corresponding maritime plus energy truce. I intend to discuss all of this with the President of the U.S. If it aligns with his plans, if I manage to fly to New York," Zelenskyy said in an interview for the telethon.

When asked to clarify the potential date for the meeting, the President noted that it concerns September 21–23.

"God willing, we manage to meet. This is important, it's a priority. For me, you see, it is also important to be in Ukraine. But if there is an opportunity to make progress on this track with the Americans and with Europeans, then there will certainly be a meeting in New York then," the Head of State noted.

On September 8, Zelenskyy stated that he hoped to meet with Trump in his 20s of September and discuss anti-ballistic protection for Ukraine.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi reported that contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the U.S. would definitely take place, not ruling out that this could happen on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in late September.