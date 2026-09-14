The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has urged residents of the temporarily occupied territories not to participate in the illegal elections that Russia plans to hold on September 18–20, emphasizing criminal liability for participating in the organization and holding of such events.

According to the SBU press service, Russian occupation administrations, under the leadership of curators from Moscow, plan to involve TOT residents in a fake "expression of will." In this manner, Russia is attempting to legitimize the Kremlin regime in the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine and gather "votes" in support of the aggressor country's pro-government political forces.

"Thus, during previous 'expressions of will,' the rascists involved TOT residents in the composition of occupation 'election commissions' and the holding of agitation and mass events in favor of Russia. It has been documented how the enemy in various ways encouraged Ukrainian citizens to participate in the pseudo-referendum held in September 2022 in the temporarily captured part of the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions," the SBU statement distributed on Telegram notes.

The SBU emphasized that participation in the organization and conduct of illegal elections and/or referendums in the temporarily occupied territory entails criminal liability, in particular under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

"Do not help the occupiers legitimize their presence! Do not help the enemy establish their order on Ukrainian soil!" the SBU urged, while also calling on citizens to report individuals who are assisting the enemy in preparing for the illegal "expression of will."