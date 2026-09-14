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Russian strike on Pavlohrad kills 1, injures 1 – official

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Russian strike on Pavlohrad kills 1, injures 1 – official
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

One person has been killed and another injured as a result of an enemy strike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha has reported.

"One person died, and another was injured due to an enemy strike on Pavlohrad," Ganzha emphasized in a Telegram post on Monday.

In addition, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out in the city, with cars burning down. All emergency services are working at the scene.

#pavlohrad #dnipropetrovsk #casualties #attack
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