Fighting corruption is key requirement for EU candidate countries - EC on prosecutor general, NABU situation

The European Commission is not commenting on the specific case involving accusations made by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), but stressed that fighting corruption is essential for any country seeking EU membership.

European Commission enlargement spokesman Guillaume Mercier addressed the matter at a briefing in Brussels on Monday, responding to journalists' questions about recent developments in Ukraine.

The Commission is aware of the latest developments but does not comment on individual cases, Mercier said. He reiterated the EU's zero-tolerance policy on corruption, noting that fighting corruption is a key element for any country seeking to join the bloc.

This requires ongoing efforts to build strong capacity to combat corruption and money laundering through effective prevention, investigation and prosecution, as well as upholding the rule of law, Mercier said.

The EU has consistently stressed that independent anti-corruption bodies are a cornerstone of the rule of law in Ukraine as a future EU member state, according to the spokesman. He added that such bodies must be protected and allowed to carry out their work properly.