Ukraine secures guaranteed capacity in future Klaipėda LNG terminal – PM

Ukraine has secured guaranteed LNG regasification capacity in the new Klaipėda terminal, which is currently under construction, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has announced.

"Ukraine has already made commitments and, in return, received guaranteed capacity in the new LNG terminal in Klaipėda, which is currently under construction. As soon as it is put into operation, we will be able to ensure guaranteed gas supplies for Ukraine's energy resilience and security, for which I sincerely thank our partners," Koretsky said at a press conference with Prime Minister of Lithuania Mindaugas Sinkevičius in Lutsk, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports from the scene.

He did not specify the volume of such capacity.

According to open sources, the construction of the new modern LNG terminal in Klaipėda, valued at over EUR 50 million, is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of 2027.

As reported, in June 2026, Naftogaz Group booked long-term LNG regasification capacity in Europe for the first time, specifically at the LNG terminal in Klaipėda (Lithuania) for the period from 2033 to 2044. The corresponding allocation procedure was successfully completed by the terminal operator KN Energies.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada in September 2026, Naftogaz signed a memorandum with Kino Aski LNG regarding potential long-term supplies of Canadian liquefied natural gas. According to Acting CEO of Naftogaz Serhiy Fedorenko, within the framework of cooperation, the group, together with Kino Aski LNG, will assess potential demand for Canadian LNG in Europe and supply opportunities, in particular through the use of Naftogaz's long-term capacities at the Klaipėda LNG terminal, as well as other European terminals.

Kino Aski LNG is a Canadian LNG terminal project with a declared potential capacity of up to 15 million tons per year. It is being developed under the leadership of Canada's Indigenous peoples and aims to create economic opportunities for their communities in Quebec and Ontario.