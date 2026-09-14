Ukrnafta fortifies Kyiv gas stations with gabions

UKRNAFTA has begun installing protective gabion structures around its filling station complexes in the capital, in particular along roadways and pedestrian paths, JSC Ukrnafta said.

"In the event of Russian drone strikes on the premises of a filling station, these structures will be able to contain debris within the perimeter and help reduce the external impact zone," the company said.

This will help reduce risks to pedestrians and vehicles that may be nearby during an enemy attack.

"People's safety is the most important thing. It is UKRNAFTA's highest priority. Therefore, the company is doing everything possible to protect customers and personnel from the consequences of Russian air attacks on civilian infrastructure," said Bohdan Kukura, chairman of the board of JSC Ukrnafta.

The company is also preparing additional measures, which will be announced later.

Ukrnafta reminded customers that during an air raid alert, regardless of the level of threat, UKRNAFTA filling stations cease operations, and personnel and customers must leave the premises.

The company said that it is especially important now to carefully monitor air raid alerts and not disregard these rules.