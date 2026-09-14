Lithuanian PM: unwavering goal is Ukraine's EU membership in 2030

Lithuania will work persistently to ensure that Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union in 2030, Prime Minister of Lithuania Mindaugas Sinkevičius has stated.

"The goal remains unchanged; we want Ukraine to become a member of the European Union in 2030. And we will work persistently on this," Sinkevičius said at a press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky on Monday.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister emphasized the continuation of support for Ukraine, noting that "despite various political leanings with the change of government," Lithuania will continue to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's security and defense.

"I really want to thank Ukraine for being one of the very first to create the opportunity for us to sign the drone deal, but from signing, we must now take intensive actions that would benefit both countries," Sinkevičius noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine's place is in Europe, which is why during Lithuania's presidency of the EU Council in the first half of next year, one of the priorities will be "to have Ukraine admitted to the European Union community faster."

At the same time, according to him, this also requires efforts from Ukraine, "not only from the