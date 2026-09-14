Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania discuss strengthening air defense

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky held a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Lithuania Mindaugas Sinkevičius to discuss strengthening sky protection and anti-ballistic programs.

"Today, primary attention was paid, undoubtedly, to strengthening defense capabilities, sky protection, and anti-ballistic programs. We highly appreciate Lithuania's comprehensive defense support, in particular its commitment to channel at least 0.25% of GDP annually into military assistance for Ukraine," Koretsky said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart on Monday.

He also reported that the Drone Deal signed between the two countries is now moving toward practical implementation. According to the Prime Minister, there was a delay in the drone deal "solely due to updates or changes in the governments of both countries."

"There is a determination by both countries to accelerate all processes and transition to the practical implementation of the Drone Deal agreement. Therefore, I perhaps do not want to disclose the details, but next time I am convinced we will already be reporting on practical results," Koretsky said.

He also thanked Lithuania for its readiness to designate Ukraine as one of the priorities of its Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027.

"We also expect this period to become a time of active and weighty decisions that will bring Ukraine closer to EU membership. We appreciate Lithuania's support for alternative export routes, which are important for our economy and global food security amid Russian terrorist attacks on the civilian fleet and infrastructure in the Black Sea," Koretsky added.