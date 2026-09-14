Draft resolution on dismissing Kravchenko as Prosecutor General registered in Rada

A draft resolution on dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

The corresponding document, No. 16064 dated September 14, has been published on the parliament's website.

On September 7, Kravchenko resigned amid an NABU investigation as part of Operation Carthage, in which he and his first deputy, Maria Vdovichenko, appear in materials from covert investigative (search) actions. No suspicion has been served to Kravchenko, and the decision on his resignation must be considered by the Verkhovna Rada. The official categorically denies any involvement in the legalization of funds from illegal call centers or having undeclared assets, stating that the anti-corruption bureau's accusations are groundless.

On September 14, Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, and later announced that the notice of suspicion had been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. "I suspect him of falsifying official documents to obtain an unlawful benefit on an especially large scale and fictitious adoption in order to artificially create grounds for evading liability in court," Kravchenko stated. In addition, according to him, the second suspicion he signed concerns a person from the close circle of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Head Oleksandr Klymenko—for influencing HACC judges, offering them an unlawful benefit, and assisting in evading mobilization.

Later, Kravchenko published a video which he claims is the first installment of Kryvonos' unlawful actions. The video is titled "Father of Convenience."

According to Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Kravchenko has already left the territory of Ukraine, which Kravchenko later confirmed, citing that he left on a business trip. According to Tkach's clarification, Kravchenko's wife crossed the border on September 12 through Moldova.

On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada on Kravchenko's dismissal, urging the parliament to support it without delay.

Ruslan Kravchenko has held the post of Prosecutor General since June 2025. On June 17, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada consented to his appointment with 273 votes.

Prior to his appointment as Prosecutor General, Kravchenko headed the State Tax Service of Ukraine, and earlier served as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration.